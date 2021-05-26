Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Sports And Camp Check-Ups For Kids: Special Considerations For Children With COVID-19

By Marc E. Childs, MD
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUvD0_0aCDy9ng00
Marc E. Childs, MD, Pediatrics Photo Credit: CareMount Medical

A rite of passage in spring is getting kids ready for warm weather activities and sports, day camp and sleepaway camp. As the world is cautiously opening up, the prospect of getting children out of the house and into the fresh air is looking bright, compared to last summer when activities were up-ended by the pandemic. For the majority of kids who have not tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, all they need is a routine medical check-up before they participate in sports or attend camp.

For the more than 3.34 million children who have tested positive for COVID-19, their situation is more complicated because there are still many unknowns about the disease and its after-effects. Most children infected by the virus have mild symptoms or have no symptoms and, rarely, others can get severely ill requiring hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe.

Groups such as the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have developed guidelines for physicians to help them evaluate if and when children who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 should return to physical activity and sports.

There is consensus that children and adolescents who have had a positive COVID-19 test within the prior 6 months should visit their doctor for a complete physical examination before resuming sports and physical activities. The examination should take place greater than 14 days after symptoms have resolved. Importantly, the examination should include particular emphasis on assessing the child’s cardiac health regardless of the severity of their illness. Many pediatricians use the American Heart Association 14-element screening checklist to evaluate for any cardiac symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath out of proportion for upper respiratory tract infection, new-onset palpitations, or dizziness.

Every child and every case is unique, but general guidance is as follows for children 10 years of age and older:

  • If the child is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms (less than 3 days of symptoms and no fever), and the pre-participation screening evaluation and examination are normal, no further cardiac testing is warranted. These children may return to physical activity.
  • For children with moderate illness: 3 or more days of symptoms, fever at any point during the illness, not hospitalized or if physical exam reveals any new or concerning cardiac issues, the physician may request an echocardiogram. Patients with a normal ECG can be cleared for participation as per above. If the ECG results are abnormal, a pediatric cardiologist should be consulted and additional testing may be required.
  • Patients with severe illness (hospitalization, abnormal cardiac testing or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — MIS-C — associated with COVID-19 infection) should not exercise for at least three to six months and should be evaluated by a pediatric cardiologist prior to resuming training or competition. They may require other tests based on signs or symptoms.

The AAP also recommends that doctors educate all patients and families to monitor for “chest pain, shortness of breath out of proportion for upper respiratory tract infection, new-onset palpitations or syncope when returning to exercise."

Most pediatric patients will be able to be easily cleared for participation without extensive cardiac testing, but parents and caregivers should schedule an appointment with their child’s pediatrician as soon as possible to ensure that these patients have fully recovered, have no evidence of damage to the heart.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Weather#Child Care#Medical Care#Day Care#Medical Doctors#College Kids#Acc#Aap#Ecg#Mis C#Day Camp#Physical Activities#Intensive Care#Adolescents#Physical Examination#Physicians#Cardiac Issues#Severe Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Berks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Central Berks PD Seek Help To ID Alleged Strong Arm Robbery Suspect

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of assaulting and attempting to rob a 73-year-old man in Mount Penn Borough. The alleged suspect was caught on video surveillance before and after he assaulted the 73-year-old man while he was pressure washing his home in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Berks Regional Police Department.
KidsTelegraph

Why children and Covid-19 is an ethical minefield

Emily can fall asleep when she’s eating. Emily can fall asleep when she’s standing up. It’s not a party trick, unfortunately. It’s a tragedy. In 2009, during the swine flu epidemic, 10-year-old Emily was given the vaccine Pandemrix. She was one of more than six million people in the UK and Ireland who had the vaccine, including high-risk groups such as children with asthma, diabetes and heart disease. Amid mounting panic about a virus jumping species (sound familiar?), Pandemrix, which was already in development by GlaxoSmithKline, was approved by the European Medicines Agency.
Kidshealthnewshub.org

Summer Camps and COVID: How to Keep Kids Safe

The first summer youth camps of the COVD-19 era in Connecticut will follow many of the adult-style safety protocols of the past year, as the state awaits updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood has its own guidance for campers, last...
Kidstribunact.com

Let's Talk About Covid-19 and Children

It's been a year and a half since we first started to hear about the Covid-19 virus, and we still have a lot to learn. I, too, often feel frustrated that there is no absolutely right answer to every question. Science works by providing the questions and the techniques to begin to answer those questions. Much later, we get closer to the truth. Right now, we do have some answers, and I will try to apply them to issues that affect children and adolescents.
KidsKUTV

Check Your Health: Vaccinating children age 12 and older for COVID-19

KUTV — All Utahns age 12 and older can now be vaccinated for COVID-19. This is an exciting and important step in the fight to end the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines are not only incredibly effective at preventing sickness, hospitalization, and death, but will help our children return to their normal activities at school and with their peers. Recent studies show the vaccines work against the new variants of the virus identified so far and prevent transmission of the virus to other people. Young people who choose to get vaccinated and parents who choose to have their children vaccinated, not only protect themselves and their children from the virus, but also help protect those in our community who may be more vulnerable or who are unable to get vaccinated right now.
Kidswvik.org

Preschool Helps Young Children Cope with COVID-19

A local child care center continues to help young children cope with fear and anxiety during the pandemic. Mental Health Therapist, Katrina Eirinberg, works for Skip-a-Long Child Development Services. She says children are smart, inquisitive, and observant. So adults should give kids the information they need at their level along...
Kidsiu.edu

Ask the Expert: Children and the COVID-19 vaccine

With access to the COVID-19 vaccine widely available, parents have plenty of questions about next steps: Are older children eligible for vaccination? Is it safe? What about younger children? Is it safe to take a summer vacation? What about outdoor activities where masking isn't possible, such as swimming lessons?. Inside...
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

Mother, twin kids survive COVID-19 attack

‘Doctors, nurses made all the difference, we are grateful’. KISHTWAR: The daily COVID figures might be disheartening but if one looks closely, there is always a ray of hope somewhere. Here is a story of Poonam Sharma from Panditgam Kishtwar who along with her twin kids recently recovered from COVID and is already back home.
Kidssoutheastiowaunion.com

COVID-19 could have lasting effect on children

A common refrain over the last year has been that when children come down with COVID-19, it isn't as severe or serious as it might have been for an adult. The concern about the persistent nature of this trope is that it might lull parents into believing a vaccine is unnecessary for their children.
Yankton, SDwnax.com

Covid-19 Shots for Kids

The FDA and CDC have cleared Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 to 17. Yankton Pediatrician Dr April Willman says she has been talking to parents about the safety of the vaccine…. Willman says many parents are worried about side effects from the Covid-19 shots…. Willman says she has...
Kidspreciouskashmir.com

COVID-19: Pediatricians suggest steps to safeguard children

JAMMU: A sense of apprehension is prevailing around the impending “third wave” of Covid-19 among the masses. It is said that it is going to target children, a section of society which might never be able to defend the infection as the other age groups. In this regard, several pediatricians of Jammu shared their advice.
KidsJanesville Gazette

Bailey: Getting children vaccinated against COVID-19 will be up to parents

The FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds is an important step in the nation’s path toward herd immunity and for providing an additional layer of protection that will make it easier for teenagers to attend summer camp and in-person schooling in the fall. However, the greatest...
Public Healthrvnahealth.org

RVNAhealth to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Children with Special Needs

Beginning Thursday, June 10th, RVNAhealth will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children with special needs, ages 12-18. The clinics will be held at RVNAhealth in Ridgefield each Thursday in June (6/10, 6/17, and 6/24) from 9:00am – 10:30am. Additional clinics will be added in July if needed. These limited appointments are reserved especially for kids with special mental, physical, or emotional needs. The light, clean environment of the RVNAhealth Center for Exceptional Care, paired with the skill and experience of RVNAhealth nurses, offers a calming environment and experience for vaccine recipients.
Yankton, SDktwb.com

S.D. pediatrician on COVID-19 vaccines for kids

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The FDA and CDC have cleared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 12 to 17. Yankton pediatrician Dr. April Willman says she has been talking to parents about the safety of the vaccine. “Whenever a parent is hesitant, we give different examples, even personal stories,” Willman...