Grand opening for Pinnacle Relief-CBD Wellness Lounge
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pinnacle Relief-CBD Wellness Lounge. Located at 55 Grindstaff Cove Road last Thursday. Pinnacle offers CBD, tinctures, non-alcoholic beverages and ice cream. They also have a relaxing lounge and outdoor seating adjacent to Scotts Creek. They are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 508-3018 or visit them on Facebook. From left are chamber ambassadors Patricia Stanberry, Steve Baxley, Beth Bell, John Hagdorn, Pinnacle’s Tom Cooper and Lindsay Heim, and ambassadors Megan Sheets, Karson Walston and Matt Saenger.www.thesylvaherald.com