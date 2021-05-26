Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, NC

Grand opening for Pinnacle Relief-CBD Wellness Lounge

Sylva Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pinnacle Relief-CBD Wellness Lounge. Located at 55 Grindstaff Cove Road last Thursday. Pinnacle offers CBD, tinctures, non-alcoholic beverages and ice cream. They also have a relaxing lounge and outdoor seating adjacent to Scotts Creek. They are open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 508-3018 or visit them on Facebook. From left are chamber ambassadors Patricia Stanberry, Steve Baxley, Beth Bell, John Hagdorn, Pinnacle’s Tom Cooper and Lindsay Heim, and ambassadors Megan Sheets, Karson Walston and Matt Saenger.

www.thesylvaherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinnacle, NC
Jackson County, NC
Government
County
Jackson County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Grand Opening#Chamber Of Commerce#Outdoor Seating#Chamber Ambassadors#Scotts Creek#Saturdays#Non Alcoholic Beverages#Ambassadors Megan Sheets#Tinctures#Cbd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Drinks
Related
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Noteworthy: Notes from our business community and everywhere else

THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17 at 24 D Steeple Drive. Call Jack Debnam for information at 506-4709. THE JACKSON COUNTY BRANCH OF THE NAACP will hold its May Membership Meeting online at 10 a.m. Saturday. The topic for discussion is “Should Sylva’s Confederate Monument Be Removed? A community discussion.” Email jcnaacp54ab@gmail.com to receive instructions to join online.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

4H offers programs to get kids outside enjoying nature

Keep it simple this summer. We live in a beautiful place. Get outside – just get outside. We’ve all been indoors a lot due to COVID restrictions so this summer – just get outside. Creative play is necessary for healthy child development. I remember digging in the dirt, playing with...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Bike Rodeo event rousing success

Winners of the bike raffle at the 2021 Jackson County Bike Rodeo pose with their new bikes, thanks to sponsorship from Motion Makers Bike Shop, Appalachian Funeral Services, Mountain Park Urgent Care, Wilson Family Chiropractic and Woodmen Life Chapter 560. Winners, from left, Andy Brassard, Jake Lippard, Madison Nam, Huckleberry Kinville and Joseph Friddle. Many partners made this event possible, such as Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Health, Public School, Sheriff’s Office, Safe Routes to School, Safe Kids Jackson County, Western Carolina University Bike Club, WCU Police Department, Recreation Therapy, Parks and Recreation Management, Nantahala SORBA, Region A Partnership for Children and the Great Smokies Health Foundation.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Letters to the Editor

On Monday, May 3 Circles of Jackson met at Lucy in the Rye to celebrate and honor its outstanding donors and volunteers. Five year pins were given to Susan Bogardus, Laura Chapman, Mary Elvington, Barbara Klerlein, Joe Klerlein and Karson Walston. We appreciate the fact that they have faithfully helped us each week for the past five years.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ALL PERSONS, firms and corporations having claims against VIRGINIA P. WILLIAMS, a/k/a A. VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, a/k/a AGNES VIRGINIA WILLIAMS, deceased, of Jackson County, North Carolina, are notified to present their claims to the below named Administrator on or before the day of August 5, 2021 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 6th day of May, 2021. Robert H. Williams, Administrator of the Estate of Virginia P. Williams c/o Agatha B. Guy Carpenter & Guy, PLLC 559 West Main Street Sylva, North Carolina 28779 9-12e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Ilda welcomed to town

On Thursday, April 22, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony for Ilda, 462 W. Main St. Ilda specializes in Italian-inspired cuisine, handmade pasta and craft cocktails. They are open from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 307-2036, or visit www.Ildainsylva.com or Facebook. From left are Chamber ambassadors Chase Kress, Laurie Bryson, Steve Baxley; Ilda’s Tanner Anderson, Antoine Hodge, Bibiana Freites, Crystal Pace, Ciro, Santiago Guzzetti, Aaron Woleslagle, Cara Rimmer; ambassadors Natalie Newman, Michele Smith, Karson Walston, and Ilda’s Kristi Wheatley and Nadia Hulett.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Local Government Meetings: Thursday, May 6 through Thursday, May 13

• 5:30 p.m., Monday, May 10, Dillsboro town board, Town Hall. • 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Jackson County Board of Commissioners work session in the Community Services Center, 538 Scotts Creek Road, Conference Room 243. The meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab - “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Grants offered to help nonprofits with COVID vaccination delivery

Dogwood Heath Trust has awarded $100,000 to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina to be distributed through its Janirve Sudden and Urgent Needs Grant program to support nonprofits in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across Western North Carolina. The SUN program awards grants of up to $10,000 to assist human...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF

YOUTH SUMMER DAY CAMP STAFF - Jackson County Parks and Recreation is recruiting Youth Summer Day Camp staff for Cashiers, NC location. Staff will be responsible for working with day camp children between the ages of 6 - 12 years of age and oversee activities including games, arts, and crafts, field trips, pool trips and other planned activities. Staff will be required to attend all scheduled orientations and training prior to the beginning of summer camps. Work Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7:30 am - 5:30 pm (32 - 40 hours per week). Applicants must be 18 years of age, possess a First Aid/CPR/AED certification or ability to obtain certification. $9.00 per hour. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 5/12/2021. EOE 9e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a permanent, full-time GIS Mapping Specialist to map and maintain records associated with real property. Review deeds and plats for intake and official certifications and assignment of parcel ID numbers. Create, maintain, and update taxpayer accounts. Data entry of deeds and plats for ownership transfer in the tax database. Research estates and other civil filings for tax ownership transfer. Utilize GIS to remap existing parcels, map new parcels for subdivisions and recombinations. Assist and provide support to the public and county offices. Utilize software applications and databases. High school diploma or GED and 3 years of experience in GIS land records mapping or equivalent education and experience. Prefer Associate or Bachelor's degree in a related field (GIS, paralegal, cartography, CAD, Surveying) supplemented with ArcGIS mapping experience. Valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer NCPMA Property Mapper certification or must acquire within two years. Starting salary $36,369.35 plus benefits. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: Monday, 5/18/2021. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Bike to school programs set for May

The month of May celebrates bike to/at school programs including bike skills clinics at local schools, community bike rodeos and comprehensive trainings for physical education teachers in bicycle and pedestrian safety, using the Let’s Go NC! curriculum. While the events continue to adapt to respect the range of COVID-19 local...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Serpentine saga slithers through Sylva

Spring in the mountains is a time to turn the soil for a garden, perhaps to journey into a forgotten cove to dig some ramps. But as humans shake off the rust from winter, animals are doing the same. This week in particular, we’re talking about snakes. One snake in...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Processing Assistant III. Duties will include reception, copying, filing, scanning, receiving and providing information to the public, data entry, and other related clerical tasks. Applicants should have excellent customer service skills, good computer skills, the ability to communicate effectively in person and by telephone, a general knowledge of office procedures, and the ability to learn and apply a variety of guidelines. The starting salary is $25,847.02 depending upon experience. Applicants must have completed high school and have at least one year of clerical experience or an equivalent combination of training and experience. The Application for Employment is available online at: https://www.jcdss.org or https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities or may be obtained at the Jackson County Human Resources Office or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until May 14, 2021. 9-10e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

County seeks volunteers for boards

Jackson County commissioners are looking for a few good men (and women). The county needs volunteers to serve on local boards and committees. The Board of Commissioners is mandated to appoint representatives to certain local service and advisory boards such as the planning committee and board of health. On more...