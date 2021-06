Praxis Gallery is inaugurating a triennial, small group exhibition featuring narrative based collections of photographic art limited to six artists with four images each. The title of the show, Anthologies, is derived from Greek meaning "to gather, or collect". In this precise sense Praxis Gallery seeks to explore the manner in which photographic artists gather and organize images into collections - thereby creating meaning. However, this is not an exercise in sequencing images or linear chronologies; it is more of an interpretive exploration of the interdependence of each image vis a vis the collective meaning of the group of images as a whole - inviting the viewer to introduce their own subjectivities, searching for meaning out of collected images that may seem meandering, anfractuous and excursionary - as much as they may also seem explicit and absolute in substance.