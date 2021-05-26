Cancel
Clark County, NV

Life jackets are lifesavers on Memorial Day weekend

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough many have been actively boating on local waterways since early March, it is Memorial Day Weekend that will serve as the official kickoff event for the annual boating season. It has long been that way, which is why National Safe Boating Week is always scheduled for the week prior to the holiday weekend.

