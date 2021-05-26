5 Questions to Ask When You Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Mel talks with John Lipsitz, Esq, a partner at Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford LLC about jury trials. John says when you try a case in front of a jury and it is a negligence case, personal injury case which are usually a variety of negligence cases, you have to prove to the jury that the defendant or defendants breached a duty of care with respect to the plaintiff. They did something, for example they failed to warn about a dangerous product, when they should have warned against a dangerous product. Then you have to show that the failure or that breach or duty was the cause of an injury. He says in other words, did the injury occur because of what the defendant or was it something else that caused the injury. John says then you once you establish the proximate cause that results in an injury, then we talk about damages and that’s where the jury gets to evaluate the consequences of that injury in terms of somebody’s life. If the injury is for example a traumatic injury, an accident that results in paralysis, a brain trauma, a loss of a limb, then you are talking about physical pain, mental anguish and that could involve a sense of embarrassment or anxiety and you are also talking about a loss of quality of life.