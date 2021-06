With continued uncertainty about Covid-19 restrictions, Canby cancels event; local groups to host events The City of Canby has cancelled its annual Canby Independence Day Celebration on July 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the city begins planning for the Independence Day Celebration in January, however, Covid-19 risk level mandates continued to shift, therefore disrupting the planning process. Canby City Administrator Scott Archer expressed his disappointment in the decision, "Given the ever-evolving and dynamic Covid-19 directives, unfortunately, it became apparent the city would need to cancel the 2021 Canby Independence Day Celebration. Event planning for...