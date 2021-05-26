Puerto Rico man facing multiple charges

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a Puerto Rico man Saturday night on suspicion of drug and theft charges following a vehicle stop for impairment. Junior Modesto Bealey Viven, 28, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and theft, as well as one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence (second offense), driving with a suspended driver’s license (third or subsequent offense), no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful transport of alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverage.