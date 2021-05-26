Claire's Hair by Joe Kelly and Andie Desiderio Joins Panel Syndicate

Last week, Ben Templesmith announced that he was returning to comics with Warren Ellis, finishing their long-abandoned comic book Fell, from Image Comics, as a graphic novel. There were considerable negative responses from comic book creators and commentators concerning a series of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and grooming made against Ellis and exposed en masse less than a year ago. The So Many Of Us website which had collated sixty-two experiences from over a hundred women added a new statement to their front page stating that "We called for openness, accountability, and growth, extending an offer of working with Ellis on some form of transformative justice. Since his public statement a year ago, to the knowledge of these authors, Ellis has still not taken direct responsibility for his destructive behavior nor attempted to tackle the circumstances that allow such behavior to go on unchecked both on and offline."