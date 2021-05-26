Cancel
Entertainment

Claire's Hair by Joe Kelly and Andie Desiderio Joins Panel Syndicate

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePanel Syndicate, the digital pay-what-you-want comic book publisher owned by Brian K Vaughan and Martin Marcos is launching a new project, Claire's Hair by Ben-10 and Manchester Black co-creator Joe Kelly and Andie Desiderio. An adult-themed picture book. Being an original is the best thing a kid can be. Claire's...

bleedingcool.com
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Smallville: Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Developing Animated Sequel

Smallville star Tom Welling offered a surprise on an appearance on the platform Cameo, which allows celebrities to participate in Q&A with fans. The actor admitted that he and co-star Michael Rosenbaum are working on an animated series sequel to the long-running drama that ran for 10 seasons from 2001-2011. The series started its run on the WB from 2001-2006 before wrapping up its run on The CW. The adventures chronicle the pre-Superman days of Clark Kent (Welling) showing the bonds he made before officially donning the suit. Rosenbaum played his friend-turned-archnemesis Lex Luthor.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Rebellion Collects DC Comics' Judge Dredd For 2000AD 45th Anniversary

When I was a kid, the biggest question in comics was what 2000AD would be called in 2001. Turns out the answer was 2000AD. A brand is a powerful thing. 2000AD began in 1977 and so in 2022, 2000AD published by Rebellion has its 45th anniversary and this sentence has just been kicked off Google Search for having too many numbers in it and Professor Chris Whitty has just asked for the next slide.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits

JUL211707 – HEAVY METAL #310 CVR B CIAMPI (MR) – 13.99. (W) Juan Gimenez, Richard Malka, George C. Romero, Ron Marz, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Medney, Dave Erwin, Armitano, Sebastian Piriz, German Ponce, Diego Yapur, Various (CA) Kai Carpenter. In this issue:. Juan Giménez & Richard Malka's Segments concludes!. An interview...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Joe Pickett’: Patrick Gallagher Joins Spectrum Originals Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Big Sky’s Patrick Gallagher is set for a recurring role in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals drama based on C.J Box’s novels. The ten-part series, which comes from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, will be headlined by Michael Dorman and also features David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits

TELEPATHS #1 (OF 6) CVR A EPTING. JUL211410 – TELEPATHS #1 (OF 6) CVR B DEODATO JR – 3.99. The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynksi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newly Boston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story,and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them.
PodcastJanesville Gazette

Karla Peterson: San Diego Comic-Con gets the superhero treatment in a new SiriusXM podcast

SAN DIEGO — Every superhero has an origin story, and in keeping with its Hulk-sized cultural footprint, Comic-Con has a history that can only be described as epic. It is a massive, global event now, but San Diego Comic-Con had a modest hometown start. Instead of 135,000 people converging on the San Diego Convention Center, the 1970 San Diego Golden State Comic Con was a small gathering of comic book collectors, sci-fi friends and movie fans wandering around the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel.
ComicsPosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Thor: Prey

Way back in the 1960s, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced Thor, the Norse god of thunder, as a superhero. Thor was a little different in the comics than in the Norse myths. He was blond instead of a red head, for one thing. He also had a secret identity...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends

Last week, Ben Templesmith announced that he was returning to comics with Warren Ellis, finishing their long-abandoned comic book Fell, from Image Comics, as a graphic novel. There were considerable negative responses from comic book creators and commentators concerning a series of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and grooming made against Ellis and exposed en masse less than a year ago. The So Many Of Us website which had collated sixty-two experiences from over a hundred women added a new statement to their front page stating that "We called for openness, accountability, and growth, extending an offer of working with Ellis on some form of transformative justice. Since his public statement a year ago, to the knowledge of these authors, Ellis has still not taken direct responsibility for his destructive behavior nor attempted to tackle the circumstances that allow such behavior to go on unchecked both on and offline."
ComicsThe Beat

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Variance arrives in DARK BLOOD #1

Dark Blood #1 by LaToya Morgan (AMC’s The Walking Dead), Walt Barna (The Osiris Path), A.H.G., and AndWorld Design will arrive at your local comic shop on July 21st, 2021, but you can get your first look today, right here at The Beat!. Dark Blood. Here’s the series description from...
Comics13thdimension.com

PAUL KUPPERBERG: My 13 Favorite JERRY ORDWAY All-Star Covers

DIRECT COMMENTS: A new series of columns by Paul Kupperberg — this time saluting a wildly popular artist…. Paul Kupperberg — comics writer, novelist, historian and 13th Dimension columnist — has a spectacular new publication out: Direct Comments, collecting about two dozen never-completely-published interviews from the ’70s to the ’90s, mostly with some of DC’s greatest creators. We’re talking folks like John Byrne, Denny O’Neil, Jerry Ordway, Jim Aparo, Dick Giordano and many, many more.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Moon Knight #1

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith.
Internetbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Daredevil #31

THE DAREDEVIL ISSUE YOU CANNOT MISS! Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and all their collaborators have redefined the life of the Man Without Fear. IN THIS ISSUE, they do it all over again and, what’s more, they go a step further and UP THE ANTE! WILSON FISK’s gambit from the past few months risks upending his life and tenure as mayor! Meanwhile, MATT MURDOCK has to fend off a prison full of inmates who all want DAREDEVIL dead…and the inmates aren’t the only ones! This, as Elektra fends for herself as a DAREDEVIL all her own, fighting to protect Hell’s Kitchen…and leaving herself vulnerable in the process!