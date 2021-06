Thinking about replaying Grand Theft Auto 5? A new next-gen version is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X soon, and the Enhanced Edition is available right now on PC. It’s a great time to get back into GTA, and a good time to remind yourself where all the best vehicles in the game can be found. We had to take a trip through memory lane to remind ourselves — it’s been years since I’ve stolen a Rhino Tank, or hot-wired a free super car. But now we’ve got the locations for 10 of the best cars and vehicles you can grab for free.