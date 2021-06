A Gulfport man was arrested by Picayune Police on April 30, for the alleged armed robbery of a Picayune woman. Assistant Chief James Bolton said the crime was reported on Jan. 2, of this year by a victim who lives on Lewis Circle. The victim told police that earlier that day, 40-year-old Ellis Cenales of 2218 21st Street, Gulfport, came to her home. During the visit she helped him look for a job and later on he asked if he could stay the night.