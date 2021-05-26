FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat continues, some weekend rain chances
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues to build this week before big changes arrive over the weekend. Afternoon highs turn even warmer as we head through the end of the workweek. Expect temperatures to top out around 90° for areas right along the Grand Strand. Head just a few miles inland and temperatures push closer to 95°. Just enough of that summertime mugginess to make it feel like the upper 90s area-wide through Friday.