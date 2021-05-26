FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat continues, some weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, a warm-up is in store for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will continue to inch their way into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee as early as Monday. Along with the climbing temperatures will come increasing humidity as well. Overall, conditions won’t be unbearable but it will be hot and a bit uncomfortable towards midweek.