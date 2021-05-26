Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Summer-like heat continues, some weekend rain chances

By Robert Whitehurst
WMBF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues to build this week before big changes arrive over the weekend. Afternoon highs turn even warmer as we head through the end of the workweek. Expect temperatures to top out around 90° for areas right along the Grand Strand. Head just a few miles inland and temperatures push closer to 95°. Just enough of that summertime mugginess to make it feel like the upper 90s area-wide through Friday.

www.wmbfnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Memorial Day#Storm#Sc#Wmbf#Rain#Heat#Temperatures#Highs#This Week#Myrtle Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm & dry week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a picture perfect weekend with pleasant temperatures, we are tracking a warming trend for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The good news is that we have a few more days of comfortable weather before a taste of summer arrives to the area.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Summer-like pattern ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, a warm-up is in store for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will continue to inch their way into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the low 80s for the Pee Dee as early as Monday. Along with the climbing temperatures will come increasing humidity as well. Overall, conditions won’t be unbearable but it will be hot and a bit uncomfortable towards midweek.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, dry, and comfortable this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the morning, a quick warm-up as clear skies unfold on this Saturday. Temperatures will stay comfortable and a bit on the cool side as highs reach the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Low humidity will also keep the mugginess to a minimum all weekend long.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Sunny and mild weather will continue this weekend with even warmer weather arriving next week. Tonight will be clear and cool again inland temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 40s. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. After...
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Rain to dissipate, sunshine to return for final weekend of Spring Rally

Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway. The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions declared across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now has “moderate drought” conditions in place across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and and much of southeastern North Carolina. In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded much of the area from “abnormally...
EnvironmentWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Warm and windy Mother’s Day, active weather returns for new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A warm and breezy day is on the way for this Mother’s Day. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures along the beaches will be right around the upper 70s and low 80s. Areas inland will see high temperatures climb into the middle 80s. Breezy winds will be from the southwest, which will mean the return of a bit of mugginess and humidity today.