Medway, MA

Crowley re-elected, newcomer Rossi joins Medway Select Board

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDWAY — Longtime Select Board member Dennis Crowley kept his seat in this month’s local election, and voters chose a new face to replace outgoing member Richard D’Innocenzo. Select Board was the town’s sole race in the May 18 election, as the two available seats drew four candidates. D’Innocenzo did...

