It is never easy to miss the first month of the season due to injury. Spending weeks watching your team play on television can make a player very anxious. You want to help your team win, but at the same time, you know that whatever injury that you’re dealing with requires rest, time, and rehabilitation. There’s no doubt that those thoughts were swirling in the mind of Texas Rangers outfielder Khris Davis. Fans are about to be rewarded for their patience as Khris Davis returns this weekend. Davis is coming back from a strained left quad that he suffered during a spring training game in March.