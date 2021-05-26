In Conversation With Artist: Gabriel Rioux

Launched out of dealer Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn’s East 94th Street brownstone in 2003, Salon 94 has since gone on to take the global art world by storm. With locations throughout Manhattan and spots at major international fairs, the blue-chip platform represents seminal artists like Judy Chicago, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Derick Adams, as well as the estates of interdisciplinary mavericks Carlo Mollino and Donald Judd, among others. Over the past few years, this impressive roster has been supplemented by a dynamic collectible design program. Salon 94 Design takes an almost patronlike approach to commissioning, producing, and selling unique works by talents ranging from Kwangho Lee and Philippe Malouin to Tom Sachs and Gaetano Pesce. At the helm of the enterprise is Trang Tran, a design historian whose interest in Radical Italian architecture brought her into the Salon 94 fold just over two years ago. On the occasion of opening the gallery’s new Rafael Viñoly–converted, 17,500-square-foot East 89th Street flagship—the former National Academy of Design Museum complex—AN Interior market editor Adrian Madlener spoke to the director about this ever-growing venture.