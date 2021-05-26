In Conversation With Artist: Gabriel Rioux

Peter Blake: Collage, Peter Blake, David Hockney, Natalie Rudd and Patrick Elliott, Thames & Hudson, 316pp, £50 (hb) Peter Blake’s innovations in collage are explored in this comprehensive overview, focusing on his early found-object assemblages, pasted-paper collages and most recently, his inkjet printing and digital works. As well as contributions from the artist himself, the book also includes a forword from David Hockney, a fellow alumni of the Royal College of Art in London. Hockney writes: “By the time we met [in the late 1950s] he was already working in collage, as well as painting and drawing, and he hasn’t ever stopped. It remains an important part of his very personal artistic expression. I have always really admired them. Peter understands that collage places one time on top of another and so they present more than one perspective. His work looks back at Joseph Cornell and has a lot of Cornell’s sensibility, but they are always really about the now and contemporary culture. Nobody has done anything quite like them.”