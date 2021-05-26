CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

They Ruined The Damn Condiment Island

By Kelsey McKinney
defector.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLast night, I went to my first baseball game since the fall of 2019. The game was a pitcher’s duel and extremely slow-paced. But I was thrilled. I had my little scorebook and my big beer and my seat in the shade, breathing the fresh air, listening to that nice crisp smack of the bat hitting the ball. Things were different. The Washington Nationals’ stadium doesn’t return to full capacity until June, and it was a Tuesday night game so it was pretty empty. That’s nice. I like that. I put my feet on the seat in front of me. But there were other things that were not so nice. No bags are allowed, so I had to carry my scorebook in my hand like a dweeb. Also, there was the hot dog situation.

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

Dip Into These Essential Indian Condiments

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Indian food, as a general category, is incredibly diverse (it’s a big country, after all), but always flavorful. And Indian meals often include a wealth of condiments, sauces, pickles, and dips. Consider this a primer on some of the best Indian sauce, chutney, dip, and condiment recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Hot Sauce Might Be Antoni Porowski's Favorite Condiment

When Netflix's "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski isn't helping guests like Season 3's Jones sisters bottle up their secret barbecue sauce (via Eater), the food and wine expert is giving fans a glimpse into his refrigerator. Allowing inquiring minds an opportunity to see what ingredients he is noshing on at the moment, Porowski shared in an interview with Brit + Co what Whole Foods items he likes to keep on hand.
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: ruined songs

Earworm: a song or melody that keeps repeating in one’s mind. We’ve all had them - songs that we absolutely cannot get out of our heads and drive us nuts. Recently (and not in a good way), I’ve seen people complaining about “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes getting stuck in their heads because the Applebee’s commercial plays incessantly during sporting events. I’ve seen people on Twitter jokingly threatening to burn down their local Applebee’s if they hear the song one more time.
MUSIC
defector.com

It’s Not What You Want

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central and celebrated their victory, as is the custom, by getting loaded in the clubhouse. Champagne was sprayed and beer was drunk. It was the sort of party at which at least some people were wearing stirrup socks and a majority wore protective eyewear, which is to say the sort of party at which something stupid was more or less guaranteed to happen. These are the scenarios in which soused front office buttheads crow about acquiring creeps and people deliberately mess up Tim McCarver’s meticulously crafted hair. It is a baseball party, and as such the only rule is that it’s going to be dumb as hell.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condiments#Signage#Hot Dogs
Fatherly

The Best Damn Bodyweight Workout

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy