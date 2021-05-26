Cancel
Movies

James Bond Movies Will Still Release In Theaters, Despite Amazon Purchase

By Michael Rougeau
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven super spies like James Bond have to adapt to modern times, but that doesn't mean future 007 films will head directly to streaming--despite the recent acquisition of Bond studio MGM by Amazon. On the contrary, series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson say they're "committed" to keeping Bond on the big screen, according to Variety.

BusinessStreet.Com

James Bond, Rocky, Pink Panther Primed to Join Amazon With MGM Deal

Jeff Bezos' Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has signed an agreement to acquire MGM Studios. On Wednesday, the company made the announcement of the purchase of Hollywood's historic movie studio for a whooping $8.45 billion. MGM, which is known for its roaring lion as a logo, has produced numerous hits...
MoviesCNET

Watching James Bond movies in order, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

You've never watched a James Bond movie? Even so, you probably know at least a little something about 007, the big-screen secret agent with a license to kill who's been a pop culture powerhouse for six decades and counting. A man in a tuxedo holding a pistol. Sean Connery's accent. Daniel Craig's abs. Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning theme song for No Time to Die. That enduring catchphrase: vodka martini -- shaken, not stirred.
TV ShowsBusiness Insider

Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM will give it rights to James Bond, 'Legally Blonde,' 'Robocop,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and much more. Here's what the tech giant could own under the deal.

Amazon just dropped $8.45 billion to buy MGM Studios, the decades-old film studio that owns rights to some of the biggest movies and TV shows in the world. In the press release announcing the deal, Amazon pointed to the "vast catalog" of "more than 4,000 films" and "17,000 TV shows" as the reason for the purchase - assuredly intended to bolster Amazon's Prime video streaming service.
EntertainmentPosted by
Fatherly

This Huge LEGO James Bond 007 Aston-Martin Is Positively Shocking

Sean Connery only drove the Aston-Martin DB5 in two James Bond movies — Goldfinger and Thunderball — but after those showstopping appearances, the silver ’60s sportscar became a permanent James Bond Easter egg. Excluding Quantum of Solace, the car has appeared in every single Daniel Craig Bond movie, including the upcoming film No Time to Die. The DB5 also cameoed in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough.
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
BusinessPosted by
ScreenCrush

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...
BusinessGlobeSt.com

MGM Purchase May Just Be the Start of Amazon Gobbling Up Movie Studios

Amazon’s $8.45 billion purchase of MGM Holdings may only be the beginning, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Katie Arcieri. Arcieri writes that retail analysts say Amazon could be eyeing other movie studios to further bolster its streaming library. If approved, the deal for MGM Holdings, which operates the studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, would add thousands of TV episodes and movies to Amazon’s Prime Video library.