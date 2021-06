Fifteen members of a Washington State University fraternity are facing charges in connection with the death of a 19-year-old from alcohol-poisoning two years ago.The former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity were charged by prosecutors in Whitman County, Washington, on Tuesday with the death of Sam Martinez, a freshman, in November 2019, according to The Spokesman-Review.Martinez was taking part in "an initiation process at the fraternity” when he died of alcohol poisoning, the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.According to investigators, the former fraternity members only phoned 911 the morning after the “initiation”, and four hours after the freshman...