Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series In Development By Danny McBride And HBO Max

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarbage Pail Kids, the popular '80s sticker trading cards intended to parody the then popular Cabbage Patch Kids, are reportedly now being considered for a revival animated series at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), with his production company Rough House Pictures, is currently collaborating with collectibles manufacturer Topps and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner's Tornante on the planned show.

