Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series In Development By Danny McBride And HBO Max
Garbage Pail Kids, the popular '80s sticker trading cards intended to parody the then popular Cabbage Patch Kids, are reportedly now being considered for a revival animated series at HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), with his production company Rough House Pictures, is currently collaborating with collectibles manufacturer Topps and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner's Tornante on the planned show.