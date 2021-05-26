Joey Gallo returns to Rangers' lineup Wednesday
Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels. Gallo will bat fifth and return to right field after getting a couple days off. David Dahl is out of the lineup after starting in right on Tuesday. Willie Calhoun has been moved to the leadoff spot after hitting fifth on Tuesday and Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been bumped down to seventh.www.numberfire.com