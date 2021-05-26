Cancel
Texas State

Texas voters will decide changes to the homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of military service members

By Victoria Antram
thehendersonnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 23, the Texas State Legislature voted to send a constitutional amendment that would authorize a total residence homestead property tax exemption for a surviving spouse of a member of the armed services “who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.” Currently, the constitution grants the exemption to the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services “who is killed in action.” The amended language would include service members who are killed or fatally injured during military training or other military duties. The amendment would take effect on January 1, 2022.

www.thehendersonnews.com
