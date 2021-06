With the growing population, cities are getting busier than ever and there are now more cars on the road than ever. It has therefore become more challenging – and stressful – to drive in cities, making it an unpleasant experience for many. We also have to deal with many more distractions today. With so many devices vying for our attention at all times, accidents frequently occur because drivers are not focused enough on the road. Being behind the wheel is a big responsibility; you have to protect both your own life and that of others, which is why it is essential that you drive safely. The following are some tips that can help you do so.