Alabama man arrested after injuring family with machete, police standoff

An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning after attacking his family with a machete and barricading himself during a standoff with police. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT from Florence surrounded the home of Kyle Seeley shortly before 8 a.m. after he allegedly assaulted four members of his family, his adult brother and three children under 10, with a machete before hiding in an outbuilding behind the home, according to WAAY 31.