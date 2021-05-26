Mussels Rockefeller
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (2 tsp.) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated. 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (2 tsp.) Make the mussels: In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, add the olive oil and garlic and cook until fragrant but not browned, about 1 minute. Add the wine, bring to a boil, and cook until the alcohol dissipates, about 2 minutes. Add the mussels to the pot, let the wine come back to a boil, then cover and cook just until the shells open, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, use a slotted spoon to transfer the mussels to a large bowl, and set aside to cool slightly.www.saveur.com