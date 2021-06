You hear that unmistakable thwock! of the plunger shooting forward, sending your ball speeding into the game. The ball bounces once, twice, three times on the bumpers before speeding down toward your flippers. Crack! With a well-timed hit you send the ball whipping through the spinner, racking up points. But you're playing against your pals, and one of them just entered into a bonus mini game! Do you have what it takes to focus, get in the zone, and get the highest score? That's the thrill central to Super-Skill Pinball 4-Cade, a new board game from Wizkids!