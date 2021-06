“To buy-in with the right kind of sincerity, you have to embrace the drama,” declares Leo Birenberg, who serves as composer on Netflix’s hit dramedy “Cobra Kai” alongside co-composer Zach Robinson. “We are really into the sincerity of how the score plays from the audience’s point of view,” Birenberg goes on to say. “It’s what you want to hear and cheer along with as the audience, and to execute it right, there’s a sincerity there. That is what we strive for in every single scene,” he explains, noting that the musical cues on this show are meant to be from the heart and earnest rather than ironic or tongue-in-cheek.