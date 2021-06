It's unclear what has ruffled SZA's feathers this time around, but she's still at odds with her label. The Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records artist's fans have been begging for her to release a new album, but there seems to be something brewing behind the scenes. SZA hasn't released a project since her 2017 debut Ctrl, and while she's shared a few singles and assisted her fellow artists on their tracks, there doesn't seem to be a solid game plan for the rollout of her next record. At least, not shared publicly.