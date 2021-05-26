Cancel
Economy

NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) Completes Drill Program at the Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) (“NSJ” or the “Company”) announces the completion of its drill program at its Golden Hills Project. In total, 16 holes were completed totaling 4,145 feet (1,263 meters). These holes ranged in depth from 20 feet to 400 feet (6 to 122 meters) depending on the target. One of these targets is the main high grade gold zone, which has proven to be at least 290 feet (88 meters) long and is part of an 1,870 foot (570 meter) long IP anomaly. Three other IP anomalies were tested, with their lengths totalling approximately 5,330 feet (1,625 meters). All holes reached their intended depths.

resourceworld.com
