Tom Brady absolutely body-bags Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match (UPDATE: Bryson, Brooks and Phil have entered the chat!)

It's the gift that keeps on giving. And no, we're not talking about "The Match." Sure, the series of matches that began with Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson and has continued to feature Lefty has been quite entertaining. But we're referring to that rogue viral video that surfaced Monday night of Brooks Koepka eye-rolling Bryson DeChambeau off the planet. Seriously, we're not even 48 hours from first seeing that. How can you expect us to focus on anything else yet?!