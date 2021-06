Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Pavilion of Long Cemetery with Danny White officiating. Ira Mack Stephens, 86, of Paris, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26th at the Pavilion of Long Cemetery with Danny White officiating.