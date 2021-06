Boris Johnson is not a “fit and proper person” to lead Britain through the coronavirus pandemic, after committing a string of “disastrous” mistakes that caused tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has said.In a remarkable seven-hour evidence session before a parliamentary inquiry, Mr Cummings said the prime minister had dismissed Covid-19 as a “scare story” in the early months of the outbreak, ordering the first English lockdown at least three weeks too late in March 2020 and then resisting scientists’ pleas to reimpose restrictions in the autumn.Johnson repeatedly said he wanted to be...