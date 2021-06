The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could become available for Alaska adolescents ages 12 through 15 as soon as Wednesday, state health officials said Monday. “We are so excited,” state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Monday news conference. “This is a huge opportunity for the community to protect our kids from this virus; we do see kids get really sick. And this is a big step to get our whole community healthy and well and get this pandemic behind us.”