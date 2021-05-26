Police: Man faces 4th DUI charge after police chase

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Dover man is facing a fourth offense drunken driving charge after police said he led Delaware state troopers on a chase around his neighborhood.

Troopers responded around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a complaint that loud music was playing in a Chevrolet sedan parked along Harvest Grove Trail in Dover, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

When troopers made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Hilary Haynes, police said they detected an odor of alcoholic beverages. Haynes took off a high rate of speed, committing several traffic violations in his flight from troopers around the development, police said.

Haynes stopped in front of his home along Harvest Grove Trail and ran inside. Troopers pursued Haynes into the home and arrested him.

Haynes is charged with fourth offense driving under the influence of alcohol, aggressive driving and other offenses. He is being held on $9,450 cash bond. No phone listing could be found for Haynes.