UzAuto Motors To Produce Chevy Tracker In Uzbekistan

Uzbek automaker UzAutoMotors, which is a former General Motors joint venture company, will begin local production of the Chevy Tracker crossover in the near future. According to Wards Auto, the Chevy Tracker vehicles will be produced at UzAutoMotors’ flagship assembly plant in Asaka, which currently produces the Chevy Spark and Cobalt and Ravon Nexia compact cars. The plant’s body shop has an annual capacity of around 60,000 vehicles, although planned upgrades will enable higher production volume. The plant upgrades and other expenses related to the start of local production of the Chevy Tracker will be bankrolled through a $183 million USD loan from Credit Suisse.