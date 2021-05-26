Fire At Dubuque County Bar and Restaurant

Three people were injured in an early morning fire that struck a bar and restaurant in Bernard, as well as apartments located on the second floor. Bernard firefighters responded just before 1am this morning to a structure fire in the building that houses Painted Horse Saloon and second-floor apartments on Jess Street in Bernard. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, an adult and two children were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued through a second-floor window. The three occupants suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene.