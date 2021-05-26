Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bernard, IA

Fire At Dubuque County Bar and Restaurant

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured in an early morning fire that struck a bar and restaurant in Bernard, as well as apartments located on the second floor. Bernard firefighters responded just before 1am this morning to a structure fire in the building that houses Painted Horse Saloon and second-floor apartments on Jess Street in Bernard. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, an adult and two children were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued through a second-floor window. The three occupants suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene.

www.superhits106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque County, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Accidents
Dubuque County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
City
Bernard, IA
Dubuque County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#County Sheriff#Smoke Inhalation#Early Morning#Painted Horse Saloon#Dubuque County Bar#Restaurant#Second Floor Apartments#Bernard Firefighters#Jess Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateMiddletown Press

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Local law enforcement reports

The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:. Dylan M. Rozic, 25, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Brueck Road on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated. Krista L. Jackson, 32, of 2071...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Q107.5

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report May 17, 2021

US 61 southbound: Right lane closed between the Mississippi river bridge and IA 946 (near Dubuque). The right lane is closed due to road construction work weekdays and Saturdays until Until May 19th. On US 20 Near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end...
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dyersville man given jail sentence for assault with knife

A Dyersville man was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pulling a knife on another man outside a Dyersville apartment complex. Alan G. Bly, 59, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a charge of assault. However, he was also given credit for 10 days already served.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Three Dubuque County Jail inmates charged with having meth in jail

Three women who are currently inmates at the Dubuque County Jail were charged this week for having methamphetamine in the jail. Sherry A. Griffin, 44, and Marrita Dye, 38, were arrested at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of contraband in a correctional institution. Zoe A. Smith, 20, was arrested on a warrant for the same charge at about 8:20 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Building permits issued in Dubuque County

Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:. TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Drive, $5,199,806. Additions, alterations and conversions — residential. Trent A. Luoma, 3665 Keystone Drive, $62,000. Construct an addition to the rear of the home. Add a new deck off the...