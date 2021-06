A month removed from the Chelsea men ending Manchester City’s dream of a quadruple, Emma Hayes’ side found itself on the other side of things on Sunday. Having already won the League Cup and the FA Women’s Super League, the Blues were going for their third trophy this season in the form of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. They overcame the odds—and a 2-1 deficit against Bayern Munich—to make it to their first final in the competition. Chelsea became the first club in history to have its men’s and women’s first teams in Champions League final during the same season in the process.