Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California borderPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refu

Prosecutor on Wright's death case resigns, citing 'vitriol'MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor who was co-counsel in the case against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jump start your day with AP Morning Wire. Top stories delivered to your inbox first thing every morning.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Water Rights#Minneapolis Police#Ap Morning Wire#This Week#Jump#Shooting#Dire#Ore#Irrigation Water#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Lottery
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (seven, eight, nine, sixteen, thirty-one) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.