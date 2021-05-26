Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, GA

Woman busts lip throwing burrito, girlfriend hits self in head with ice bucket ....

mymcr.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeless man tosses joint out window while fleeing. A homeless man wanted in Wisconsin for parole violation was arrested around 8:36 a.m. on May 15 after fleeing from Cpl. Thomas Haskins on I-75 S. Haskins was behind the man’s Chevrolet Camaro near Hwy. 18 and could smell marijuana coming from the car. He then saw the Camaro quickly switch lanes while cutting off another vehicle and failing to maintain lane causing that driver to apply his brakes.

www.mymcr.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Burrito#Extradition#Criminal Trespass#Ecstasy#Front Man#Left Side#Hits#Plastic Bags#Cocaine#Nissan Frontier#Ford F150#Jackson Diagnostic Prison#High Falls Hideaway#Busted Lip#Homeless Man Tosses#Man Claims Girlfriend#Falls Woman#Rumble Road#Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Culloden, GAmymcr.net

Ex-girlfriend swipes $10,000 from his account, woman loses her wig in fight

Two local men arrested for methamphetamine possession. Warrants for methamphetamine possession are being sought against a Culloden man and High Falls man after a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped by deputy Larry Sullivan on I-75 S near the I-475 split for failing to maintain lane and missing a tag light around 4:36 a.m. on April 28. The driver was stuttering when he told Sullivan he didn’t have a license and appeared to be extremely nervous. He said he was on his way home to Culloden.
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Murder suspect clocked at 103

A Decatur man out on bond for murder charges in Washington, D.C. was arrested by Monroe County deputies on Tuesday for going 103 mph and for violating his probation. Monroe County deputy Jaleel Brown clocked a vehicle going 103 mph on I-75 north near the Rumble Road exit around 11:25 a.m. Brown said the driver started to take off, and then he saw discussion between the driver and passenger before the driver finally stopped. The driver claimed his pregnant female passenger had her water break in Warner Robins and he was taking her to the hospital at Emory. Brown said he was skeptical because that was a two-hour trip past several hospitals to go to another hospital. The woman had water spots on her clothes and mid-section but Brown said the water was dripping as if someone had thrown water on her. He also found a water bottle under her seat. The woman refused to say how far along she was in her pregnancy.
Monroe County, GAGriffin Daily News

Monroe woman charged with aiding escapee

A second person has been arrested in connection with the inmate who escaped from the Pike County Jail Thursday morning. Jason Goolsby was on a work detail assignment Thursday morning when he walked off the assignment detail while in the area of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. With help from...
Pike County, GAGriffin Daily News

Pike inmate escapee back in custody

The inmate who escaped from the Pike County Jail Thursday morning is back in custody. Jason Goolsby was on a work detail assignment Thursday morning when he walked off the assignment detail while in the area of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. With help from the Monroe County Sheriff’s K-9...
Monroe County, GA41nbc.com

Monroe County deputies find escaped inmate

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning to capture an escaped inmate. Monroe County K-9 Tyson, tracked Jason Goolsby behind a home on Rocky Creek Road, then across the creek to find him hiding in a tent covered by brush. Goolsby...
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Deputies rescue man stuck in pond for 10 hours

Monroe County deputies helped rescue a 72-year-old Thomaston man who fell while fishing and was stuck in a Hwy. 74 pond for 10 hours last Tuesday, April 27. Angela Brice of Thomaston told Thomaston police last Tuesday afternoon that her fiancee, Danny Rogers, was supposed to pick her up from work but had not shown up. She said he had dropped her off at work at 5:30 a.m. that morning but failed to return to pick her up that evening and she couldn’t reach him, according to Thomaston police Major Sidney Corley.
Forsyth, GAmymcr.net

Forsyth twins charged with Zebulon Road murder

Two Forsyth twins have been charged with shooting and killing a Macon man at the Circle K on Zebulon Road in the early morning hours of April 29. Bibb County deputies have arrested Divine Taylor and Divinity Taylor, both 19, for the murder of 23-year-old Brandon Washington. Washington was found dead of a gunshot wound to the torso in the Circle K parking lot, said Lt. Chris Patterson of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 1:56 a.m. Thursday. Bibb authorities shared photos of the twins captured on the store’s security camera. Patterson said the men got into an altercation in the parking lot that turned violent.