University Place, WA

Chambers Bay Back in USGA Rotation; Open May Remain Elusive

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 18 days ago
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — The waterfront golf course Chambers Bay, which hosted the 2015 U.S. Open to mixed reviews, returned to the USGA rotation this week hosting the Amateur Four-Ball championship. The golf course has undergone significant changes since Jordan Spieth won the title six year ago. The greens were entirely changed from fine fescue grass to the more common poa annua grass in 2018. Competitors at the Amateur Four-Ball raved about the conditions. The USGA is returning in 2022 with the Women's Amateur, and there remain rumblings of the course being a target for a future Women's Open. But it remains uncertain if the U.S. Open will ever return.

University Place, WA

Chambers Bay Hosts USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Residents should anticipate increased traffic in University Place from May 22-26 when the United States Golf Association holds its 6th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Chambers Bay. The tournament will bring an estimated 350 people to the course each day, including 128 players, plus caddies, USGA officials and course marshals,...