Affiliate links are included in this post. This means I make a small commission should you purchase product using these links. This is at no extra cost to you. Hi friends! How are you all? We had a fabulous sunny weekend here. I got to take a nap out on my patio couch yesterday and that’s always a sign of a really good weekend. My red Mojito basket which includes strawberry and mint plants is really starting to take off now. I love throwing some mint leaves into my water while I’m sitting out there, it’s so delicious.