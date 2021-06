Gabe Dixon’s new album Lay It On Me is set for release on June 25. This is the third solo recording from the keyboard player, who toured and recorded for over a decade with his trio the Gabe Dixon Band, a group that also featured current Wood Brothers member Jano Rix. Dixon has gained renown over the years not only as an instrumentalist (while appearing with Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss, O.A.R. and many others) but also as a stirring, expressive songwriter. Lay It On Me, which is available for pre-save, highlights both aspects of Dixon’s artistic command.