Many Cajuns know how to cook. Well, LSU senior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch of Lewisville, Texas, has been able to cook the Cajuns this season. She beat the Cajuns, 4-0, on Feb. 25, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts on Feb. 25 in Lafayette and came on in relief two days later to beat them again, 3-2, in Baton Rouge.