Portage Area High School will join the Heritage Conference in athletic competition during the 2022-23 school year and leave the WestPAC. “We anticipate some changes in the WestPAC in the next so many years,” said Portage Athletic Director Jeremy Burkett, noting last season’s co-op football agreement between Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale and another co-op soon to involve Shade and Conemaugh Township.