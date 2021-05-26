Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

979kickfm.com
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, GA
City
Lakeview, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wells Fargo Center#Moda Center#Virginia Beach#Love My Country Tour#Warner Music Nashville#Fgl Lifers#Citi#Iowa Wells Fargo Arena#Mo Hollywood#Mo T Mobile Center#Toyota Amphitheatre#Chi Health Center#United Center#Save Mart Center#Ruoff Music Center#Riverbend Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
Related
TravelPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Thrill Seekers Will Want To Ride These Historic Coasters

If you're an adrenaline junkie who loves roller coaster, you will want to ride these historic coasters in the Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. I am NOT a roller coaster junkie; I mean I have been on them but they are not my favorite. My first coaster I rode when I was 18 and I was on my senior high school trip and was basically pressured into riding the Mamba (in Kansas City). I hated every second of it.
Chicago, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

LOOK: Pastel Illinois Home Will Magically Transform You Into ‘Candyland’ Game

On Chicago's far north side, on the shores of Lake Michigan, sits this pastel-lover's dream home. Neighbors also call it the Barbie House or Rainbow Cone Home. Over the 47 years that the Seiden family has owned this home, they have renovated every single square inch. As artists, this home was one of their greatest projects. The house was built in 1851 and you just won't believe what they have created. And bring your sunglasses because this colorful house is bright.
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Drive 2 Hours from Quincy You’ll Reach the “Devil’s Icebox”

There is a place only two hours from the Gem City called the "Devil's Icebox" and it seems utterly fascinating!. I'll be the first one to admit that I am not a hiker, I haven't ever gone hiking really, and to be honest never had much of a desire too. BUT that is all changing for me know since I discovered a place outside of Colombia, Missouri called the "Devil's Icebox" have you ever heard of it before?
Quincy, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Here is Proof 97.9 KICK-FM is Listened to Internationally

97.9 KICK-FM is obviously the best station to listen too in the Tri-States, but we have proof that no matter where you live KICK-FM is still the best!. Go ahead and press play on the audio file! It is a 5 minute long interview that Sam and I did with Tom and Rachel our listeners from across the pond! Tom from Sheffield in England sent Sam and I message a couple weeks back on our KICK-FM Facebook page, he wanted to get a shoutout saying he was listening from England. To be completely honest at first I didn't believe him, but as he says in the audio from the interview, he and Rachel were told about KICK-FM from their friend Daniel who listens to us when he drives his excavator. Daniel searched for country radio stations and found our app and has been listening for a couple years now, he told Tom, and now they all listen to us while they are working.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Illinois State Fair Adds Another Country Superstar as a Headliner

The Illinois State Fair isn't messing around this year, they just announced another Country Music Star to headline at the grandstand!. The Illinois State Fair posted on their Facebook page moments ago the announcement that country music superstar Brett Young would be added to their already loaded grandstand lineup. On their Facebook page they said...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Luke Bryan Plans 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9. Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.
Crystal Lake, ILPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Here are the Top 5 Coolest High School Mascots in the Tri-States

Schools out for the summer, but which high school in our area has the coolest mascot? Let us debate!. Let me start this by saying I (Mark Hespen) have ZERO skin in this game, I went to Crystal Lake South High School in Crystal Lake, IL, we were the Gators, if anyone were to tell me the Gators isn't a cool mascot, I'd debate for hours about how wrong they were. This list is purely for fun, and all comes from my dumb brain, I just think that it's a fun debate, and there are some really cool mascots here in the Tri-States! So lets begin...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December. The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.
Iowa StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Keith Urban Out At Iowa State Fair And His Replacement Has Been Announced

If you were wanting to see Keith Urban at the Iowa State Fait this summer, seems like you're out of luck. Due to some "unforeseen scheduling conflict" Keith Urban will not be able to make it to this year’s Iowa State Fair, which is a total bummer. Keith was scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 21, but don't worry, the fair board has already replaced Urban with a stellar duo. Dan + Shay are stepping in to take over for Keith Urban.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Garth Brooks Adds Stadium Tour Show in Kansas City for August

Garth Brooks is continuing to fill up his concert calendar. On Wednesday (June 2), the country superstar announced a brand-new Stadium Tour stop, this time in Kansas City, Mo. Brooks is set to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7, at 7PM. Per a press release, the show is Brooks' first at the stadium, home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

5 Reasons Why Summer in Illinois is Awesome

Illinois gets hated on a lot...BUT Summertime is the time of the year where Illinois rightfully deserves a lot of love! Here are the top 5 reasons why summer in Illinois is awesome. #1 Weather. Every other season in Illinois is hit or miss (and basically all of winter stinks)...
EntertainmentPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton on Mornings w/Mark & Sam

Do you want to see Chris Stapleton in St. Louis this September? Well DUH you do! You can win tickets on Mornings with Mark and Sam!. Sam and I are giving away tickets to see Chris Stapleton on our morning show "Mornings with Mark and Sam" at 8:30am on Tuesday, June 8th through Friday, June 11th. Be listening at 8:30am Tuesday through Friday to play the "Guess that Stapleton Tune" if you're the first caller to correctly guess the title of the Chris Stapleton song after hearing only a couple seconds of the song you win a pair of tickets!
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

10 Historical Country Music Sites to Visit on Your Trip to Nashville

Nashville is the undeniable home of country music, and it's also a very popular tourist destination. While there are plenty of reasons to visit Nashville even if you're not a country music fan — including world-class dining, a top-notch symphony orchestra and first-rate theater and visual arts experiences — it's not called Music City for nothing. A visit to Nashville affords a country fan a chance to visit some of the most important historical sites in country music and step right into the pages of country's rich history.
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Mega Country Star Announces Concert Close to The Tri-States

Get ready Garth Brooks fans, he's bringing his stadium tour close to the Tri-States. Garth Brooks just announced he will be taking over the loudest stadium in Missouri, Arrowhead. He'll be taking the "field" in Kansas City on August 7, and tickets go on sale soon. Advance tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM, and there is a limit of eight tickets per person. And I am sure this concert will sell out in minutes so don't wait to buy.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...