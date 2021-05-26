Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

97.9 KICK-FM is obviously the best station to listen too in the Tri-States, but we have proof that no matter where you live KICK-FM is still the best!. Go ahead and press play on the audio file! It is a 5 minute long interview that Sam and I did with Tom and Rachel our listeners from across the pond! Tom from Sheffield in England sent Sam and I message a couple weeks back on our KICK-FM Facebook page, he wanted to get a shoutout saying he was listening from England. To be completely honest at first I didn't believe him, but as he says in the audio from the interview, he and Rachel were told about KICK-FM from their friend Daniel who listens to us when he drives his excavator. Daniel searched for country radio stations and found our app and has been listening for a couple years now, he told Tom, and now they all listen to us while they are working.