Doncic And Mavs Beat Clippers 127-121, Take 2-0 Series Lead

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 17 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 and the Dallas Mavericks again outshot the NBA’s best 3-point team in a 127-121 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Hardaway hit a playoff career-high six 3-pointers and Doncic had five as Dallas was 18 of 34 from long range. The Clippers were led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 of his 41 in the first half. Paul George added 28 points and 12 rebounds. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

