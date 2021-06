A new poll of 2,000 American parents of teenagers found 3 in 10 said their teen is the family’s biggest “backseat driver,” while 23% said the same of their spouse. Giving unsolicited advice on when to turn (49%), complaining that you’re driving too slowly (37%) and white knuckling the dashboard (36%) are the top signs of a backseat driver. Seventy-three percent of parents admit at least one member of their immediate household is a “backseat driver.” Among parents who had taught their child how to drive (32%) or were in the process of doing so (33%), eight in 10 admit that they themselves become a backseat driver when their kids were behind the wheel. Six in 10 (62%) were uncomfortable when their teen began driving without an adult present. Their concern is mostly tech-related — 70% believe their child’s generation is more at risk of distracted driving accidents than any other generation due to smartphones.