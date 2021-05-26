Are these cartoon villains facing off against Bugs Bunny or someone else?

My family and I moved into that house when I was six-months old. Well, I don’t actually remember that, but that’s what I’ve been told. I lived in that old house, and on that piece of property, until I was almost 20. Mama spent the rest of her life there. She moved to heaven 19-years ago and no one has lived in the house since then. The old house, which was never on quite the same level as the Biltmore, has almost completely fallen in now. Even though I haven’t lived there in a long time, the old place was where so many things began for me. My mind holds more memories from there than I have time to share, and probably more than you care to hear.