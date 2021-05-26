Are these cartoon villains facing off against Bugs Bunny or someone else?

"Lebron teams up with Bugs Bunny? Sounds like a fairy tale. Sometimes… fairy tales get dark." Warner Bros has debuted a fun mock "ESPN 30 for 30" short film segment to promote Space Jam 2, also known as Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, Night School). We've already got one a trailer a few months ago, but this is a really creative and amusing way to promote this wacky sequel to sports audiences. I'm glad that everyone seems to be in on the joke as every interview in this is hilarious. This time, NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to escape a virtual space run by an algorithm that won't let him out unless he plays basketball. The cast includes Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green; along with voice-actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Gabriel Iglesias. They even make fun of the "30 for 30" title: The Bunny & The GOAT. Haha! "We got a real jam going down."