Job seekers, just say no to one-way video interviews
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Recruiters, please stop asking job applicants to send in one-way video interviews—they are demoralizing and could very well be discriminatory. It’s hard enough out there for job seekers, but now some companies are requesting one-way video interviews from candidates. This is problematic on several levels. Unless the job is specifically “making TikTok or Reels videos of yourself,” HR departments should not ask this of job candidates. Even if that is the precise job description, a portfolio would be enough to show that an applicant can do the required work well.This format is also ripe for discrimination, as the recruiter can make assumptions and decisions due to their implicit bias more easily over a disembodied video than for a flesh-and-blood interviewee.theamericangenius.com