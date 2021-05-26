Job seekers, just say no to one-way video interviews

CAREERS’ panel of expert recruiters answers a reader’s question each week. Have a question? Email [email protected]. This is a tricky topic, as different interviewers will have different attitudes or opinions regarding the use of notes. As a rule of thumb, I would try to avoid using them in most scenarios, as it can seem inauthentic and that a candidate hasn’t prepared well enough. If you need to use them, ask the interviewer first. I would also recommend using dot points instead of having pre-written answers to prevent you from giving static responses. When provided the opportunity to ask an interviewer questions, it is usually more appropriate to use notes.