Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Ford: Electric Vehicles to Be 40% of Global Sales by 2030

By Associated Press
businessjournaldaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.

businessjournaldaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Commercial Vehicles#Ford Shares#Electric Charge#Ap#Ev#Sk Innovation Of Korea#Mustang#North American#Associated Press#Ford Headquarters#Battery Electric Vehicles#Global Sales#Company#Batteries#Market#Key Parts#Battery Charge#Software Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Pontiac, MIdbusiness.com

General Motors Invests $40M into Pontiac Stamping Plant to Support EV Production

General Motors Co. in Detroit has announced plans to invest $40 million at its Pontiac Stamping Plant. The investment will be used to renovate the existing facility, and install new, highly flexible fabrication machinery and presses to support future electric vehicle production and various product applications. Renovation work will begin...
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Luminar Technologies in Detroit Partners to Advance LIDAR Hardware and Software

Luminar Technologies Inc., a global leader in automotive LIDAR hardware and software technology that has an office in Detroit, has announced that Celestica Inc., a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, and Fabrinet, a provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, have each partnered with Luminar to deliver Iris in series production.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over 2 days

The Michigan health department has confirmed 2,230 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, averaging 1,115 cases per day and bringing the state to 876,854 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since Saturday, an average of 10 deaths per day. This increases...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Michigan Advance

Ford Field vaccine site closes, survey shows hesitancy in parts of the state

On the final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Ford Field in Detroit, a state government official reported that the eight-week effort was a “success” but also said that significant pockets of Michigan continue to have vaccine hesitancy.  During its eight-week existence, Ford Field issued more than 270,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and about 1,000 […] The post Ford Field vaccine site closes, survey shows hesitancy in parts of the state   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
AmazonMetroTimes

Resurge Reviews: Is the Resurge Supplement Legitimate and Worth Your Money?

Resurge is a weight loss supplement designed to optimize your metabolism through better sleep. Let’s face it: Losing weight is difficult. And it only gets harder the older you get. It is the reason that there are thousands of diet pills on the market. Regrettably, most of them do not work. In fact, the FDA warns that it receives more scam complaints about weight loss supplements than any other product.