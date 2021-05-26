Cigar Rights of America’s 2021 Freedom Sampler Shipping

The tough, functional aesthetic of aircraft instruments has been the core of Bell & Ross’ brand identity since its inception in 1994. Over the years, this stylistic inspiration has birthed watches based on altimeters, airspeed indicators, and even fighter jet heads-up displays, but one of the most striking of these aeronautical concepts is 2011’s BR 01-92 Red Radar. With a deeply tinted red crystal and sweeping disks in place of a handset, the Red Radar captured the feel of an air traffic control radar screen and pushed Bell & Ross’ design team in an avant-garde new direction. For 2021, the brand has returned to the Red Radar concept, and aims to reinvent that milestone design with new materials, new proportions, and a more detailed and legible layout. The new limited edition Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Red Radar Ceramic is a playful, eye-catching distillation of the exaggerated fighter jet spirit at the core of the French marque.