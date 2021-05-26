Cancel
Florida collects 18 hits in 13-1 victory over Mississippi St

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) -- Freshman Sterlin Thompson had a two-run double and a solo home run, and No. 6 seed Florida opened the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday with a 13-1 victory over third-seeded Mississippi State in seven innings. Florida (38-19) plays in the winner's bracket on...

